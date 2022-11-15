The softball coaches in Region 6-AAA recently revealed their All-Region teams for the 2022 season and the two biggest awards went to players in Walker County.

Gordon Lee sophomore shortstop Gracie Helton was named the region's Player of the Year, while LaFayette sophomore Olivia Free was named the Pitcher of the Year in 6-AAA.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In