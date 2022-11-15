The softball coaches in Region 6-AAA recently revealed their All-Region teams for the 2022 season and the two biggest awards went to players in Walker County.
Gordon Lee sophomore shortstop Gracie Helton was named the region's Player of the Year, while LaFayette sophomore Olivia Free was named the Pitcher of the Year in 6-AAA.
Helton helped the Lady Trojans to a 26-7 record, the No. 1 seed from the region and a third-place finish in Class 3A in their first season since moving up from Class 1A Public.
She batted .453 in 33 games and slugged a robust .853. Among her 24 extra base hits were 17 doubles and seven home runs. She also drove in 37 runs, scored 44 times and swiped 10 bases.
Free toed the rubber for 103 innings for the Lady Ramblers, who finished 20-7-1 and earned the No. 2 seed for the state tournament.
She picked up nine victories and kept her team in virtually every game she pitched, finishing with a 2.10 ERA and 62 strikeouts against just 20 walks. She also batted .395 with six doubles, three home runs, 27 RBIs and a .592 slugging percentage.
Gordon Lee also had first team All-Region selections in senior outfielder Chloee Fryar, junior pitcher Sydney Garrett and sophomore second baseman E.G. Hixon.
Senior outfielder Emma Phillips, sophomore catcher/third baseman Tenslee Wilson and freshman pitcher/infielder Abby Logan were named to the second team from the Lady Trojans, while honorable mention honors went to junior catcher Dallas Wagoner, sophomore first baseman Kate Chambers and sophomore infielder Macartney Angel.
Sophomore catcher Olivia Acuff and sophomore infielder Raven Yancy also earned first team honors for LaFayette.
Making the second team was senior first baseman Haynie Gilstrap, senior pitcher Ava Brown and junior outfielder Jaselyn Couch, while senior outfielder Macy Martin, junior infielder Suki Williams and freshman shortstop Emma Parker were voted in as honorable mention selections.
Ringgold, who made the state field as the No. 4 seed from the region, was represented on the first team by senior shortstop Zoey DeFoor and junior catcher/third basemen Maddy Lee.
Second team picks included senior outfielder Maddy Bacon and senior second baseman Riley Heard, while senior pitcher Katy Thompson and freshman pitcher Emorie Coles were named honorable mention.
LFO had two first team selections in senior catcher Breonn Newbille and sophomore pitcher Lakely Parrish. Junior second baseman Carlee Wilson and junior utility player Lexi Downey were second team picks.
And for Ridgeland, junior shortstop Shayla Rosson was voted onto the first team and sophomore outfielder Emma Fowler earned second team honors. Honorable mention picks included sophomore outfielder Marissa Moreland, sophomore second baseman Desiree Powell and freshman pitcher Bralie Blevins.
Region 6-AAA also recognizes an All-Academic Team and all five local teams in the region were well-represented on that squad.
Gordon Lee's All-Academic Team members included Fryar, Phillips, Hixon, Wilson, Helton, Wagoner, Chambers, Angel, Garrett, Sophia McDonald, Kyliee Fryar, Jenny Beth Freeman, Lillian McCullough, Ryleigh Ledford, and Sadie Hughes.
Making the squad from LaFayette were Free, Yancy, Acuff, Couch, Gilstrap, Williams, Brown, Rylee Gamlen, Jaiden Vinyard, Autumn Wells, Macy Martin, and Alivia Hughes.
Earning All-Academic honors for Ringgold were DeFoor, Thompson, Bacon, Heard, Lee, Coles, Piper Gilbert, Bre Freeman, Kori Kinsey, Kylee Lyons, Aubrey Lakin, Riley Burdette, Emma Stephenson, Hannah Scott and Kallie Branum.
LFO's All-Academic Team members featured Downey, Wilson, Parrish, Newbille, Julie Shore, Britni Newbille, Macy McGrew, Mari Jimenez, Breanna Johnson, Skyler Phillips, and Kloe Osborne.
And for Ridgeland, Fowler, Powell, Moreland, Gisele Tankersley, Maddie O'Toole, Kassidy (K.P.) Harrison, Hadley Middlebrooks, Kelsey Goines, Katie Wagner, Makayla Lee, and Alyssa Wright earned spots on the scholastic squad.