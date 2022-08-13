After victories in their first two games of the season on Friday night, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans wrapped up play at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational on Saturday with impressive wins over Cedartown and Cass.
GORDON LEE 9, CEDARTOWN 2
The Lady Trojans took down the Class AAAA state-ranked Lady Bulldogs in Saturday's opener, jumping out to a 7-0 lead after two innings.
Tenslee Wilson had a big game by going 2 for 2 at the plate with a double and driving in four runs. Chloee Fryar was 1 for 2 with two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases. Gracie Helton also went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Kate Chambers drove in a pair of runs.
Lillian McCullough got the start and the victory, allowing two earned runs on four hits in 2.2 innings in the circle. She walked one batter, while Abby Logan pitched 2.1 hitless innings of relief, striking out three hitters and walking one.
GORDON LEE 10, CASS 1
The second game of the day saw the Navy-and-White score four times in the third and twice in the fourth before putting it away with four runs in the fifth.
Fryar was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while McCullough and Jenny Beth Freeman each had a hit and two RBIs. Logan was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI. Dallas Wagoner had two hits and drove in a run, while Wilson and Helton also picked up solo RBIs.
Sydney Garrett threw four hitless shutout innings and struck out two batters, while Freeman gave up two hits and one earned run in her one inning of work.
Gordon Lee (4-0) will head to Trenton on Monday to face Dade County.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.