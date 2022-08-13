Gordon Lee Trojans

After victories in their first two games of the season on Friday night, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans wrapped up play at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational on Saturday with impressive wins over Cedartown and Cass.

GORDON LEE 9, CEDARTOWN 2

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In