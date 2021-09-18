A battle between two of the top teams in all of Class A went the way of the private school on Saturday as No. 6-ranked Wesleyan (Class A Private) used two homeruns to hand No. 1-ranked Gordon Lee (Class A Public) just its second loss of the season, 4-1, during the SCORE International Invitational at Warner Park.
The Wolves got a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning and added a solo shot in the sixth, while the lone run for Gordon Lee came in the top of the fifth.
Emma Phillips led off the inning with a single and stole second before moving to third on a groundout. E.G. Hixon came through with a two-run single to bring her home.
Hixon went 2 for 3 and Chloee Fryar was 1 for 3 with a pair of stolen bases. Sydney Garrett gave up four earned runs on six hits in five innings. She struck out six batters and did not issue a walk.
Gordon Lee 8, St. Pius X 0
The Lady Trojans bounced back later on Saturday morning with a shutout of the Class AAAAA private school. Lillian McCullough was 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. She also gave up just four hits in five innings in the circle, walking two and striking out two.
Tenslee Wilson tripled and finished with four RBIs. Fryar had a double as one of her two hits, while Hixon was also 2 for 2.
Gordon Lee 11, Cartersville 2
Six runs in the first inning and four more in the third were plenty of support for Langston as the senior pitcher gave up just four hits in a win on Saturday afternoon.
The future Georgia Bulldog allowed just two earned runs and two walks and struck out six batters in five innings. She also delivered a double at the plate and drove in two runs.
Phillips went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, while Addison Hudson was also 3 for 3. She scored twice and knocked in two runs. McCullough had one hit and a pair of RBIs. Hixon and Fryar each had two hits and scored twice, while Hixon drove in a run.
Gordon Lee (19-2) will head to Armuchee on Tuesday as Region 6-A play continues.