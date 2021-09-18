The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans got five innings of no-hit ball from Sydney Garrett in an 11-1 victory over Lovett on the first night of the SCORE International Invitational at Warner Park on Friday.
Garrett struck out three batters and walked one, while the run she allowed was unearned.
Tenslee Wilson was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Gracie Helton had a double and three RBIs. E.G. Hixon had a triple and knocked in one run, while Emma Langston also picked up an RBI.
Gordon Lee 3, Tattnall Square Academy 2
In the nightcap, Gordon Lee got two hits from Wilson and an RBI from Allie Farrow in a six-inning victory over their foe from Macon.
Wilson and Farrow both hit doubles in the game. Hixon went 1 for 3 with a run scored, while Langston and Chloee Fryar each added singles. Langston pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
The Lady Trojans (17-1) will continue play in the tournament on Saturday.