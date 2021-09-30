The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans made the drive down Highway 27 on Wednesday to play a pair of Region 6-A games at Armuchee High School.
Gordon Lee 12, Armuchee 0
The first game of the day saw the Lady Trojans jump out to a 6-0 lead after three innings before they doubled that with six runs in the top of the sixth.
Gordon Lee finished the game with 11 hits, including three from Chloee Fryar, who also drove in a run. Gracie Helton went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Emma Phillips had two hits and scored twice, while Lillian McCullough, Tenslee Wilson, Allie Farrow and Emma Langston all picked up one RBI apiece.
Sydney Garrett pitched the first four innings and struck out six batters while allowing just three hits. McCullough gave up two hits in two innings of relief and struck out one batter.
Gordon Lee 10, Bowdon 2
The evening concluded with a neutral site game against the Red Devils at Armuchee High School and the Lady Trojans scored 10 runs over the first three innings before ending the game after five.
E.G. Hixon went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a two-run double in the third inning. Fryar also went 3 for 4. She scored three times and drove in one run. Phillips and Wilson each had two hits and scored twice. Farrow was 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Langston, Anniston Hudson and Kyleigh Fryar all picked up one RBI.
Garrett threw the first two innings and struck out three batters without allowing a hit. McCullough pitched the final three innings. She allowed six hits and struck out one batter. Neither of the runs she allowed were earned.
Gordon Lee (23-3, 9-0) will conclude a busy week with a road game at Trion on Thursday.