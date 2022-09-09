Gordon Lee Trojans

Trailing 4-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, the No. 4-ranked Gordon Lee Lady Trojans plated the tying and winning runs to rally for a 5-4 Region 6-AAA victory over No. 3-ranked Bremen Thursday in Chickamauga.

Chloee Fryar scored on an error for Gordon Lee in the bottom of the first, but the Lady Trojans returned the favor two-fold an inning later as a two-out miscue allowed Bremen to score twice to take the lead.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

