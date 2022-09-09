Trailing 4-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, the No. 4-ranked Gordon Lee Lady Trojans plated the tying and winning runs to rally for a 5-4 Region 6-AAA victory over No. 3-ranked Bremen Thursday in Chickamauga.
Chloee Fryar scored on an error for Gordon Lee in the bottom of the first, but the Lady Trojans returned the favor two-fold an inning later as a two-out miscue allowed Bremen to score twice to take the lead.
A single and another error in the top of the third boosted the Lady Blue Devils' lead to 3-1, but a two-out RBI-single by Abby Logan in the bottom of the inning cut Bremen's lead down to a single run.
The Lady Trojans tied things up in the fourth. Kate Chambers hit a leadoff double and pinch runner Kaley Russell was bunted to third by Emma Phillips before she scored on a single off the bat of Dallas Wagoner.
It would remain 3-3 going into the top of the seventh when Ava Coggins led off with a double for Bremen. She was sacrificed to third on a bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly from Hali Duke.
However, Fryar drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh and, following the initial out of the inning, came racing home on an RBI-double by Gracie Helton. Logan singled to move Helton to third and a walk loaded the bases for Chambers. She worked the count full before taking an outside pitch for ball four to bring in the winning run.
Chambers and Logan had two hits apiece for Gordon Lee, while Sydney Garrett allowed just two hits and one earned run over seven innings in the circle. She struck out eight and walked four to pick up the victory.
Gordon Lee (9-2, 3-2) will head to Carrollton this weekend for a tournament.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.