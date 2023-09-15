Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans reached the halfway point of their season on Thursday and they certainly appear to be in mid-season form.

Sydney Garrett pitched a complete-game five-hitter with two strikeouts and one walk as the Navy-and-White picked up a 7-0 victory at Ridgeland.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

