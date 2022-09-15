Gordon Lee got a single, two doubles and two RBIs from Gracie Helton, along with two hits, three RBIs and two runs from Kate Chambers, in an 11-3 victory at Ridgeland on Thursday.
Tenslee Wilson doubled, scored twice and drove in one run in the Region 6-AAA victory. Emma Phillips had two hits and scored once. Lillian McCullough knocked in a pair of runs, while Chloee Fryar, Dallas Wagoner and Sadie Hughes each had one RBI.
Sydney Garrett pitched three innings of three-hit ball and did not allow a run, while Abby Logan gave up three earned runs on three hits with one strikeout in two innings of relief.
Ridgeland's runs all came in the bottom of the fourth inning as Bralie Blevins belted a three-run homer. She finished the day 2 for 2 at the plate, while Emma Fowler, Desiree Powell, Gisele Tankersley and Kelsey Goines each had singles.
Blevins also pitched all five innings in the circle for the Lady Panthers. She gave up six earned runs, striking out one and walking one.
Gordon Lee (11-2, 5-2) will play in the SCORE International Invitational at Warner Park this weekend. Ridgeland (5-14, 1-6) will take the weekend off before resuming region play at home against Ringgold on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.