Gordon Lee Trojans

Gordon Lee got a single, two doubles and two RBIs from Gracie Helton, along with two hits, three RBIs and two runs from Kate Chambers, in an 11-3 victory at Ridgeland on Thursday.

Tenslee Wilson doubled, scored twice and drove in one run in the Region 6-AAA victory. Emma Phillips had two hits and scored once. Lillian McCullough knocked in a pair of runs, while Chloee Fryar, Dallas Wagoner and Sadie Hughes each had one RBI.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In