Six playoff games. Six playoff shutouts.
There's no doubt that the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans are peaking at the right time.
The Navy-and-White will indeed have a chance to win a program-record fifth consecutive state championship (12th overall) after rolling past Region 4 champion Wilcox County in a two-game sweep in the third round of the Class A Public School state tournament in Chickamauga on Tuesday.
"We did the little things right, had great pitching and made the plays defensively," said head coach Dana Mull. "We just put the ball in play and made things happen like we usually do. Overall, I think we played pretty well."
Gordon Lee has outscored its six opponents, 60-0, thus far in the state tournament and have won its last 12 games overall this season by shutout.
Gordon Lee 6, Wilcox County 0
The Lady Trojans took the lead in the bottom of the first inning and were never threatened as they surrendered just one hit in the series opener.
Allie Farrow put Gordon Lee in front with a two-run single, before Emma Minghini would score on an error later in the inning.
A second error by the Lady Patriots would allow Emma Phillips to score in the bottom of the fifth and Minghini would come through with an RBI-single later in the frame to plate Addison Sturdivant. Phillips would drive in the final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI-triple.
Minghini struck out 13 batters in the game without issuing a walk. She joined Phillips with two hits in the game, while Ava Brown scored once in the victory.
Gordon Lee 16, Wilcox County 0
The Lady Trojans got an RBI-double from Emma Langston in the top of the first inning, but blew the game open with seven runs in the second inning.
The first seven batters of the inning reached base, while the inning also featured four singles, two walks, a passed ball, a wild pitch and a pair of Wilcox County errors.
As if the early 8-0 lead wasn't enough, the Lady Trojans played patented Gordon Lee softball in the third. A total of 13 batters came to the plate with eight of them scoring. Gordon Lee had five singles in the inning and took advantage of a hit batter and four consecutive walks. Sturdivant capped the big inning with a two-run single.
Langston finished things off in the bottom of the third. She walked one batter and struck out four without issuing a hit as the game ended via the run rule.
Sturdivant had three hits, scored twice and drove in two runs. Minghini had two hits, scored twice and picked up two RBIs, while Ashlyn Schmidt, Sidney Gasaway, Jordan Dyer, and Allie and Madison Farrow each had one RBI.
Gordon Lee (31-3) will take on Emanuel County Institute in their first game in Columbus on Friday. First pitch is at 1 p.m. ECI defeated ACE Charter, 2-1 and 4-2, to advance.
"We just have to keep doing the little things right and that's what becomes more important as you go on," Mull added. "Those little things win ball games for you and if our pitchers continue to throw well, that's also a big key."
The other game on Friday will feature Bryan County against Commerce. Bryan County swept Schley County on Tuesday, 5-4 and 7-1, while Lanier County beat Commerce, 5-0, before Commerce won Game 2. The Lady Tigers took Game 3 by a 10-3 count.