The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans, the No. 1 seed from Region 6, moved into the winners' bracket final of of their Class 3A Super Regional on Thursday with a quick 16-1 victory over the Douglass Astros of Atlanta, the No. 4 seed from Region 5.
Gordon Lee scored 15 times in the bottom of the first inning and added a final run in the bottom of the third to end the game on the run rule.
The Lady Trojans scored all 16 runs without a hit. They took advantage of 14 walks, eight hit batters and a myriad of wild pitches and passed balls, while adding seven stolen bases, six in the first inning.
Douglass scored its run in the top of the third on a walk, a stolen base and a two-out single. However, Ryleigh Ledford was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the inning. She swiped second and moved to third on a passed ball before scoring on another passed ball to end the game.
Lillian McCullough pitched the first two innings and struck out six batters for Gordon Lee, while Abby Logan fanned two batters in the third. A total of 18 different players got into the game for the Lady Trojans.
Gordon Lee (22-5), who is hosting the Super Regional as a No. 1 seed, will play again at approximately 5 p.m. this afternoon against the winner of the game between Pickens and Hebron Christian. The loser of that game will take on Douglass in an elimination game later tonight.
The elimination bracket final will be played at 1 p.m. on Friday with the championship game slated for 3:30. A second game, if needed, would begin at 6.
The Super Regional champion will advance to Columbus for the Elite Eight.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.