Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans, the No. 1 seed from Region 6, moved into the winners' bracket final of of their Class 3A Super Regional on Thursday with a quick 16-1 victory over the Douglass Astros of Atlanta, the No. 4 seed from Region 5.

Gordon Lee scored 15 times in the bottom of the first inning and added a final run in the bottom of the third to end the game on the run rule.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

