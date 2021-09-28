The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans suffered a very rare non-region home loss Monday night as their bats went cold in a 2-0 loss to visiting Dade County.
The Lady Wolverines would score one in the first and added a run in the sixth and took advantage of two Gordon Lee errors.
The Lady Trojans managed just three hits on the evening, all singles, by Emma Langston, Allie Farrow and Gracie Helton.
Sydney Garrett pitched the first five innings, allowing one earned run on eight hits and finishing with six strikeouts. Langston pitched the final two innings of relief. She struck out two and gave up one hit.
Gordon Lee (20-3) will get back to Region 6-A play on Tuesday with a 5:30 p.m. game at Mt. Zion.