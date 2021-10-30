On Thursday afternoon, in their first meeting in Columbus, Emanuel County Institute scored four times in the top of the sixth inning and sent Gordon Lee to the elimination bracket with a 4-1 loss.
Two days later, with a spot in the state finals at stake, the Lady Trojans turned the tables.
Tied 1-1 after four innings, the Lady Trojans exploded for four runs in the top of the fifth and eliminated the Lady Bulldogs, 5-1.
Gordon Lee had seven hits in the game, including two by E.G. Hixon, who also recorded three stolen bases.
The Lady Trojans manufactured a run in the top of the second inning. Allie Farrow led off with a double before courtesy runner Sophia McDonald was bunted to second base on a sacrifice from Gracie Helton. A groundball out to the right side by Tenslee Wilson moved McDonald to third and Anniston Hudson would come through with a two-out single to center to get Gordon Lee on the board.
ECI tied things up in the bottom of the second on a single and an error and that would be all the offense through the first four frames.
But in the top of the fifth, a single and two walks loaded the bases with one out and Hixon sent a single back up the middle past the drawn-in infield to plate two runs. She stole second base moments later to give the Lady Trojans two runners in scoring position.
Following an infield pop-up, Farrow hit a hard grounder to the shortstop that took a bad hop, allowing Hixon and Chloee Fryar to score.
Emma Langston and the defense did the rest. Langston gave up just two hits over seven innings with one walk and one strikeout. Neither of the runs she allowed were earned.
Gordon Lee (32-4) is currently taking on undefeated ACE Charter (29-0) in the Class A Public School championship game. The Lady Trojans will need to win twice to claim a seventh consecutive state title.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.