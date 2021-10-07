The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans, the regular season No. 1 seed, was set to host the championship game of the Region 6-A softball tournament this week, but persistent rain the past couple of days has caused the entire tournament to be cancelled.
As a result, the final order of finish in the regular season has determined the region seedings for the Class A Public School tournament.
Gordon Lee (24-3, 10-0), now with 19 consecutive region titles under head coach Dana Mull, will be the No. 1 seed from the region and will open the state tournament at home next week against Lake Oconee Academy (8-15) out of Greensboro. The Lady Titans are the No. 4 seed from Region 8.
That best of three-series will begin with a doubleheader on Wednesday at 4 and 6 p.m. Game 3, if needed, would be played Thursday at 4 p.m.
Trion, Armuchee and Bowdon are the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively, from Region 6. They will also face opponents from Region 8 in the opening round, Trion at home and Armuchee and Bowdon both on the road.
Round two is slated for Oct. 19-21 with the winners of those rounds qualifying for the Elite Eight in Columbus.
Should the Lady Trojans win their opening series, they would take on either the No. 3 seed from Region 2 or the No. 2 seed from Region 4. That best-of-three series would also be played in Chickamauga.
Those teams were unknown as of press time.