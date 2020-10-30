The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans wasted no time establishing themselves in their first game in Columbus on Friday as they needed just four-and-a-half innings to power past Region 3 runner-up Emanuel County Institute, 14-3, in the Class A Public School state championship tournament.
After sitting down the Lady Bulldogs in order in the top of the first inning, Region 6 champion Gordon Lee used four hits, two walks, one passed ball and a pair of errors to put up five runs. Sidney Gasaway had an RBI-double, while Allie Farrow and Emma Phillips both delivered RBI-singles.
ECI would answer in the top of the second as four straight batters reached base with two outs. The Lady Bulldogs would score three times in the frame and trailed by only two heading into the bottom of the third when Gordon Lee dropped the hammer.
The first nine Lady Trojans reached base in the big inning and eight runs scored when the dust had finally settled. Emma Langston had a two-run triple in the inning and Addison Sturdivant added a two-run double. Farrow, Phillips and Gasaway also were credited with an RBI each before the inning came to a close.
They would tack on one final run in the bottom of the fourth. Jordan Dyer doubled and Phillips reached base after an ECI error on a Phillips' bunt attempt. Dyer would end up scoring on the play.
Sturdivant, Farrow, Dyer and Emma Minghini each had two hits in the game. Sturdivant finished with three RBIs, while Farrow, Langston, Gasaway and Phillips head two each.
Minghini pitched all five innings in the run-rule game. She gave up four hits and a pair of walks to go with three strikeouts. All three runs she allowed were earned.
Gordon Lee (32-3) will play again at 5 p.m. in the winners' bracket final against Commerce. The Region 8 champion defeated Region 3 Bryan County, 13-5, in the other first-round contest.