The LaFayette Lady Ramblers hosted county foe Gordon Lee on Monday night and the visitors used a four-run third inning and a five-run fifth inning to score a 9-1 victory in the non-region match-up.
Allie Farrow drove in three runs with a third-inning double, while six singles, two sacrifice flies and a LaFayette error would lead to the big fifth inning. Farrow finished 2 for 3 on the night.
Madison Farrow and Sidney Gasaway were each 2 for 3 with one RBI. Ashlyn Schmidt had two hits and scored twice. Jordan Dyer picked up a double and drove in one run. Emma Minghini added a hit, an RBI and two runs scored, while Emma Phillips and Emma Langston drove in one run each.
Langston got the victory, allowing just one hit in five innings of work. The run she allowed was unearned and she finished with nine strikeouts.
The only run of the game for the Lady Ramblers came in the bottom of the fourth inning as Railee Lynn doubled, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a passed ball.
Haynie Gilstrap allowed six earned runs on 12 hits and two walks in five innings of work. She finished with one strikeout.
Gordon Lee (6-2) will look to go 2-0 in Area 6-A Public play as they travel to Armuchee for a 5 p.m. game this afternoon. Meanwhile, LaFayette (3-7) will play a 6-AAA game today at Coahulla Creek, looking to go 3-4 in the region. First pitch is slated for 5:30.