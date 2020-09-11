The fourth-ranked Gordon Lee Lady Trojans moved to 3-0 in Region 6-A Public on Thursday with an 11-0, four-inning victory over eighth-ranked Mount Zion in a battle of top 10 teams.
The Lady Trojans got a 3 for 3 day from Allie Farrow. Farrow had three doubles, including a two-run version in the first, while she drove in another run on a two-base hit in the second inning.
Minghini had a two-run double in the second inning and Jordan Dyer capped the scoring with a three-run homer in the fourth. Dyer finished 2 for 3 on the afternoon, while Madison Farrow and Sidney Gasaway both picked up solo RBIs.
Emma Langston threw five innings, allowing just two singles and a walk with 10 strikeouts for Gordon Lee (9-2), who will travel to Carrollton this weekend for a two-day tournament.