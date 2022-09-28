Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans scored in each of the first five innings and beat visiting Ringgold, 9-5, in a Region 6-AAA game on Tuesday.

Gordon Lee got three runs in the bottom of the first inning and led 6-0 before Ringgold finally got on the board with a solo run in the top of the fourth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In