The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans scored in each of the first five innings and beat visiting Ringgold, 9-5, in a Region 6-AAA game on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee got three runs in the bottom of the first inning and led 6-0 before Ringgold finally got on the board with a solo run in the top of the fourth.
The Lady Trojans answered with two in the bottom of the inning and they tacked on an extra run in the bottom of the fifth, while Ringgold scored four times in the top of the fifth. Three of those runs came home on a homer by Maddy Lee.
Gracie Helton went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs for Gordon Lee. Macartney Angel had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Chloee Fryar was 2 for 4 with a stolen base and two runs scored, while Tenslee Wilson tripled, stole two bases, scored once and drove in two.
E.G. Hixon went 1 for 3 with two stolen bases, one RBI and one run scored. Emma Phillips was 1 for 2 and scored twice, while Abby Logan picked up one hit in three at-bats.
Sydney Garrett worked the first 4.2 innings. She gave up five runs, though only two were earned, on six hits and three walks, while she finished with four strikeouts. Lillian McCullough pitched 2.1 scoreless innings of relief, allowing three hits.
Lee finished 2 for 4. Maddy Bacon had two hits, including a double, with one run scored. Zoey DeFoor had two hits, scored twice and stole a base, while Kallie Branum was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Riley Burdette and Riley Heard each had a hit for Ringgold with Burdette also driving in a run.
Katy Thompson started the game, pitched the first three innings and allowed six runs on five hits and a walk. Only three of the runs she gave up were earned. Emorie Coles also pitched three innings. She gave up three earned runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Gordon Lee (17-4, 8-2) will play again Thursday back at home against LFO, while Ringgold (7-13, 5-5) will host Bremen in a big region game on Wednesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.