The winners' bracket final of the Class A Public School state tournament in Columbus on Friday night turned into a wild affair before Gordon Lee pulled out a 12-9 win over Commerce.
Gordon Lee trailed 2-1, but regained the lead in the top of the fourth inning with three runs, the last coming on an RBI-double by Jordan Dyer.
The Lady Tigers would answer with the tying runs in the bottom of the fourth and two go-ahead runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Dyer would launch a solo homer in the top of the sixth, cutting the deficit back down to one.
After getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Trojans came to the plate in the top of the seventh needing one run to tie up the ball game and it came from an unlikely source of power as senior shortstop Ashlyn Schmidt stunned Commerce with a leadoff homerun to centerfield on an 0-2 pitch, knotting the score at 6-6.
The next three batters for Gordon Lee would reach base. Anniston Hudson and Ryleigh Ledford both scored on the same passed ball and Sidney Gasaway would bring in a run on a groundout to give the Lady Trojans a 9-6 lead.
But the Lady Tigers would use an error and a single to put two runners on base. Then, with two outs and facing a 2-2 pitch, Anna Taylor stunned Gordon Lee with a three-run homer to left the tie the game once again.
Commerce would follow up with a double and a single to put the winning run at third, but pitcher Emma Minghini, on in a relief role, got the final strikeout to send the game to an extra inning.
Emma Phillips drew a walk to start the eighth and, following a strikeout, Phillips would beat out a throw to second on a bunt by Schmidt to put runners on base for Minghini, who came through with a single to drive in both runs. Moments later, Hudson, into the game to run for Minghini, scored on an RBI-single by Allie Farrow to put Gordon Lee back in front by three.
This time, however, the lead would hold up as Minghini got a flyball out in between strikeouts to finally finish off the slugfest.
Minghini went 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs at the plate, while Schmidt, Farrow, Langston and Dyer had two hits each. Dyer had a pair of RBIs with Schmidt, Farrow, Langston and Gasaway driving in one run.
Langston started in the circle and pitched 3.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts, but was replaced in the fourth inning by Minghini who pitched 4.1 innings of relief. She gave up nine hits, but fanned eight and did not allow a walk, while just two of the runs she allowed were earned.
Gordon Lee (33-3) will now await their opponent in the finals. Bryan County scored a 5-3 decision over ECI late Friday night and will take on Commerce at 2 p.m. on Saturday for the right to challenge the Lady Trojans. Either Bryan County or Commerce will have to beat Gordon Lee twice at 4 and 6 p.m.
This marks the 15th consecutive season that the Lady Trojans have played in the state title game.