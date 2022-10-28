On more than one occasion in the past 20 years, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans have claimed a state fastpitch championship by winning three elimination games in a row on the final day of the season.
They'll have to do it again tomorrow to pick up state title No. 12.
Gordon Lee managed just two hits and committed three errors in a 9-0 loss to Wesleyan in the winners' bracket final Friday afternoon in Columbus.
The loss drops Gordon Lee (26-6) into the elimination bracket final, which will be played Saturday at 11 a.m. against either Jackson or Harlem.
Wesleyan (31-2) is now through to the championship game and will have to be beaten twice on Saturday by whomever emerges from the elimination bracket.
The Lady Wolves took a 2-0 lead into the top of the fifth inning after scoring solo runs in the first and third innings. They tacked on two additional runs in the top of the fifth on a two-run home run by Christina McCoy before blowing things open with five runs in the top of the sixth.
Chances were few and far between for the Lady Trojans against Wesleyan ace Ryley Kutter. Kutter walked two batters in the first inning and one in the second, but was able to get out of trouble both times.
E.G. Hixon and Gracie Helton had back-to-back two-out singles in the bottom of the third, but Gordon Lee was once again unable to score and Kutter finished the game by retiring the last 10 Lady Trojan hitters in a row.
Last season's Class A Private School Pitcher of the Year struck out four batters in her six innings in the circle.
Sydney Garrett surrendered three earned runs on five hits and a walk in 4.2 innings. She finished with three strikeouts, while Lillian McCullough pitched the final 1.1 innings. She gave up two earned on two hits with one strikeout.
Gordon Lee will be the highest-finishing team from Region 6 in the Class 3A field after Bremen was eliminated with an 8-7 loss to Jackson on Friday. The Lady Trojans are also assured of a 20th consecutive top three state finish. All 20 have come in during Dana Mull's 20-year tenure as head coach.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.