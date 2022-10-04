Gordon Lee Trojans

After the first scheduled game of the 2022 season had to be postponed due to weather, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans finally welcomed in Calhoun on Monday for a non-region game.

Gordon Lee spotted the Lady Jackets a run in the top of the first inning, but responded with seven runs over the next four innings on their way to a 9-2 win over their Class 5A opponents.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

