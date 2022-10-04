After the first scheduled game of the 2022 season had to be postponed due to weather, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans finally welcomed in Calhoun on Monday for a non-region game.
Gordon Lee spotted the Lady Jackets a run in the top of the first inning, but responded with seven runs over the next four innings on their way to a 9-2 win over their Class 5A opponents.
Abby Logan drove in E.G. Hixon with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Gracie Helton scored on a groundout off the bat of Kate Chambers. Chloee Fryar scored a run on a wild pitch and Tenslee Wilson scored another run on an error.
Fryar dropped down an RBI-bunt single in the bottom of the second inning to bring in Macartney Angel, and Fryar later scored on an RBI-single by Logan.
The Lady Trojans picked up another run in the fourth. With two outs, Helton was hit by a pitch and raced home on a double by Logan. Then in the sixth, Helton doubled, Wilson reached on a fielder's choice and stole second, and both runners were plated on a single by Chambers.
Logan and Fryar had two hits apiece to pace the offense.
Four different pitchers got time in the circle. Sydney Garrett gave up three hits and struck out two batters in two innings. Logan fanned one batter in two hitless, scoreless innings. Lillian McCullough allowed three hits in two innings with two strikeouts, while Jenny Beth Freeman struck out one batter in an uneventful seventh inning for Calhoun.
Gordon Lee (19-4 overall) will try to go 10-2 in Region 6-AAA play when they head to Bremen for a crucial region game this afternoon.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.