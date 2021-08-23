Sydney Garrett threw another complete-game gem on the road and the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans moved to 7-0 overall with a 3-1 victory at Calhoun on Monday.
Garrett allowed just two hits and two walks on the afternoon. She struck out five batters and the run she allowed was earned.
The first run for the Lady Trojans came in the top of the second inning. Tenslee Wilson reached second base on an error, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a second wild pitch to stake Gordon Lee to a 1-0 lead.
Two innings later, Anniston Hudson came through with a two-out RBI-single. A double steal moments later sent Hudson to second and allowed Macartney Angel to swipe home with Gordon Lee's final run of the game.
The only run for the Lady Jackets came in the bottom of the fourth.
Allie Farrow and Gracie Helton had two hits each for Gordon Lee, while one of Helton's hits was a double.
The Lady Trojans will open Region 6-A play on Tuesday with a home game against Drew Charter School. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.