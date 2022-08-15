The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans, the preseason No. 6-ranked team in Class AAA, took down their third state-ranked opponent so far this season with a 4-1 victory over Dade County Monday evening in Trenton.
The Lady Wolverines entered the contest ranked No. 4 in Class A, Division I.
The game was scoreless until the top of the third inning when Emma Phillips hit a ball that was misplayed in left field. The senior would end up on third base at the end of the play before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Kyliee Fryar.
It turned out to be a foreshadow for the rest of the game as three more errors plagued the Lady Wolverines and led to runs by the visitors.
In the top of the fifth, a two-out miscue allowed Chloee Fryar to reach second. She scored moments later on an RBI-single by her sister. Then, an inning later, Macartney Angel hit a two-out double before scoring on another Dade error. Lillian McCullough would then make the home team pay for the mistake with an RBI-double of her own.
A solo run in the bottom of the sixth finally broke up Sydney Garrett's shutout bid, but the junior finished off the complete game four-hitter. She struck out two and walked just one batter.
Gordon Lee (5-0) will take on yet another state-ranked club on Wednesday when the Northwest Lady Bruins - ranked No. 8 in Class AAAA - come to Chickamauga for a 5 p.m. contest.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.