Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans, the preseason No. 6-ranked team in Class AAA, took down their third state-ranked opponent so far this season with a 4-1 victory over Dade County Monday evening in Trenton.

The Lady Wolverines entered the contest ranked No. 4 in Class A, Division I.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

