The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans improved to 3-0 on the season after a pair of impressive wins at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park on Friday night.
Gordon Lee 7, Rockmart 2
Facing last year's Class AAA state runner-up, the Lady Trojans saw the first five runners reach base in the top of the first inning as they scored three runs to take a lead they would not give up.
Rockmart got a run back with a solo homer in the bottom of the first, but Gordon Lee answered with a run in the top of the second and then blew the game open with three more runs in the top of the sixth.
E.G. Hixon had a two-run double in the sixth and Dallas Wagoner scored on a passed ball. Allie Farrow and Kate Chambers both were credited with RBIs in the first inning, while Tenslee Wilson was credited with a steal of home.
Gordon Lee collected just four hits in the game, but showed excellent patience at the plate by drawing seven walks. Hixon finished 2 for 4 to pace the offense.
Sydney Garrett threw all six innings. She allowed just two earned runs on five hits and a walk and finished with seven strikeouts.
Gordon Lee 10, Woodland 0
Facing the Class AAAAA Lady Wildcats out of Cartersville, the Lady Trojans scored four times in each of the first two innings and tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth before ending the game on the run rule after the top of the fifth.
Gordon Lee had five doubles in the nightcap, including two by Farrow and one each from Wilson, Gracie Helton, Emma Langston and Kaitlyn Wagoner.
Langston and Farrow each had two hits and two RBIs, while Helton was 3 for 3 and knocked in three runs. Hixon, Wilson and Macartney Angel had one RBI apiece.
Langston started in the circle and pitched the first three innings, giving up one hit and one walk and striking out three batters. Lillian McCullough threw the final inning, allowing one hit and one walk.
Gordon Lee is scheduled to play East Paulding and Adairsville to finish up play on Saturday.