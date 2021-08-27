The top-ranked Gordon Lee Lady Trojans improved to 9-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-A play as they shut out Trion, 9-0, Thursday night in Chickamauga.
E.G. Hixon went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs. One of those doubles drove in a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning that ended the game on the run rule.
Gracie Helton belted her first homer of the night in the fifth inning, a two-run shot. Emma Langston and Chloee Fryar had two hits apiece, while Langston, Allie Farrow and Tenslee Wilson all were credited with an RBI.
Langston pitched all six innings, scattering five hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
The Lady Trojans will continue region play on Tuesday with a 5 p.m. home game against Armuchee.