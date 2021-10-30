After a thorough 12-0 pummeling of Screven County in a Class A Public School elimination game in Columbus on Friday afternoon, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans kept it rolling on Friday night with a 2-0 victory over sixth-ranked Lanier County in a must-win game.
The second-ranked Lady Trojans scored both of their runs in the top of the first inning. Chloee Fryar led off with a single and stole second before E.G. Hixon reached base on an error following a sacrifice bunt. Hixon took second base on the play while Fryar scooted home to make it 1-0.
Emma Langston layed down a sacrifice bunt to move Hixon to third and Allie Farrow came through with an RBI-single to bring in the second run.
Gordon Lee carried the narrow 2-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning when the Lady Bulldogs got a one-out double and followed up with a single to put runners on the corners and bring the winning run to the plate with one out.
But Langston struck out the potential winning run not once, but twice, as back-to-back K's extended Gordon Lee's season and brought Lanier County's season to an end.
Fryar finished 3 for 4 with two stolen bases in the game, while Hixon went 2 for 3. Langston gave up just four hits and three walks in the complete-game victory. She finished with 10 strikeouts.
Gordon Lee (30-4) will have an early wake-up call on Saturday as they take on seventh-ranked Social Circle in another elimination game at 9 a.m. Social Circle (22-7) defeated Crawford County on Friday night, 20-6.
The winner of the 9 a.m. game will take on the loser of the contest between top-ranked ACE Charter and third-ranked ECI at 1 p.m. The winner of the 1 p.m. game will head to the championship needing to win two more times to the claim the title.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.