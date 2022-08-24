The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans played their first region game as a Class AAA program Tuesday afternoon and survived a scare from Coahulla Creek before pulling out a 3-2 victory in Chickamauga.
The Lady Colts drew first blood in the top of the first inning of the 6-AAA opener, but the Lady Trojans got it back in the bottom of the second.
Abby Logan hit a one-out double and took third on a single by Dallas Wagoner, while a walk by Macartney Angel loaded the bases for Kyliee Fryar, who brought in Logan with a bases loaded walk.
A two-out double and an error gave the Creek its second run of the game in the top of the third and the score remained 2-1 going into the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Colts began the half-inning by committing an error that allowed Tenslee Wilson to reach first. Logan layed down a bunt to move Wilson to second and the sophomore raced all the way home on an RBI-single by Wagoner.
Sophia McDonald entered the game as a courtesy runner for Wagoner and scored on a clutch two-out single by Emma Phillips, which proved to be the game-winner.
Wagoner went 2 for 3, while Chloee Fryar also had a single. Sydney Garrett allowed two runs - one earned - on six hits and two walks over seven innings.
Gordon Lee (7-0, 1-0) will have a region road game Thursday against LaFayette in south Walker County.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.