Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans played their first region game as a Class AAA program Tuesday afternoon and survived a scare from Coahulla Creek before pulling out a 3-2 victory in Chickamauga.

The Lady Colts drew first blood in the top of the first inning of the 6-AAA opener, but the Lady Trojans got it back in the bottom of the second.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In