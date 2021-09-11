The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans picked up their 13th straight victory to start the season Friday night with a 7-0 victory over Newnan on the first day of the Carrollton Invitational.
The Navy-and-White blew the game open with six runs in the top of the fourth inning. E.G. Hixon had a two-run hit in the inning and finished the game 2 for 3. Chloee Fryar and Emma Langston also went 2 for 3, while Allie Farrow, Anniston Hudson and Emma Phillips had one RBI each.
Langston pitched five innings of one-hit ball, finishing with 12 strikeouts.
Gordon Lee will continue play in the tournament on Saturday with a 10 a.m. game against East Paulding before they face Heard County at 1:30 p.m.