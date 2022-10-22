The tradition will continue for the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans.
The Navy-and-White will be making their 20th consecutive appearance in Columbus next week for the Elite Eight and their first as a Class 3A program. Gordon Lee advanced to Columbus twice as a Class 2A program during a two-year stretch (2014-2015), while their other appearances were in Class A.
All 20 appearances have come under the leadership of head coach Dana Mull, who is in her 20th season at the helm.
Gordon Lee punched its ticket after a 10-2 victory over Pickens in the championship game of the Chickamauga Super Regional on Friday afternoon.
Playing their traditional small ball, the Lady Trojans put up four runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Nettes got two runs on back-to-back homers in the top of the second. However, Gordon Lee answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning before tacking on two more in both the fourth and the fifth to end the game on the run rule.
Chloee Fryar, Kyliee Fryar, Gracie Helton and Emma Phillips each had two hits apiece. Helton had three RBIs. Phillips finished with two RBIs and Kyliee Fryar had one, while Chloee Fryar scored three times.
Kate Chambers had a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Tenslee Wilson drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt. E.G. Hixon scored twice and knocked in a run, while Macartney Angel had a hit and scored once.
Gordon Lee also took advantage of six errors by the Pickens defense.
Sydney Garrett pitched all five innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits, while finishing with four strikeouts.
The next game for Gordon Lee (24-5) will be the opener in Columbus. They will face Pike County at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.