Gordon Lee Trojans

The tradition will continue for the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans.

The Navy-and-White will be making their 20th consecutive appearance in Columbus next week for the Elite Eight and their first as a Class 3A program. Gordon Lee advanced to Columbus twice as a Class 2A program during a two-year stretch (2014-2015), while their other appearances were in Class A.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In