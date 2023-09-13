Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans need to just four innings to dispatch visiting Adairsville in a Region 6-AAA game on Tuesday, 12-0.

Gracie Helton enjoyed a four-RBI day. It included an RBI-double in the first inning and a three-run double as part of a five-run second.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

