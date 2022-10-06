The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans spotted visiting Adairsville an unearned run in the first inning on Thursday, and then proceeded to score the next 16 runs to hand the Lady Tigers a 16-1, three-inning loss in the next-to-last regular season game.
Gordon Lee scored six times in the bottom of the first and 10 more in the bottom of the second to improve to 10-3 in Region 6-AAA.
Gracie Helton had a pair of doubles, a stolen base, three RBIs and two runs scored in the victory. Tenslee Wilson was 2 for 3, scored twice and knocked in two runs, while Kate Chambers was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Macartney Angel had one hit, two RBIs and one run scored. Sophia McDonald had a hit, scored once and drove in a run. Ryleigh Ledford had a hit, a stolen base and scored twice. Chloee Fryar and E.G. Hixon each went 1 for 3 with two runs scored, while Emma Phillips drew a walk and scored once.
Sydney Garrett struck out three batters and gave up two hits in two innings in the circle. Hixon pitched in the third and fanned one Adairsville hitter.
Gordon Lee (20-5 overall) will close out the regular season on Tuesday with another region game against county rival Ridgeland.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.