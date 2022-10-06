Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans spotted visiting Adairsville an unearned run in the first inning on Thursday, and then proceeded to score the next 16 runs to hand the Lady Tigers a 16-1, three-inning loss in the next-to-last regular season game.

Gordon Lee scored six times in the bottom of the first and 10 more in the bottom of the second to improve to 10-3 in Region 6-AAA.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

