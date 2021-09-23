After a couple of rain-outs, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans got back on the field Thursday and took down visiting Bowdon, 13-2, in a Region 6-A contest.
Gordon Lee scored five runs in each of the first two innings to bolt out to a 10-0 lead. Allie Farrow celebrated her Senior Night with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first and the Lady Trojans took advantage of six errors by the Bowdon defense.
Another senior, Anniston Hudson, went 2 for 2 and scored a run, while Gordon Lee's other senior, Emma Langston, had a hit and drove in two runs. Langston also pitched all five innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts.
Chloee Fryar was 2 for 2 with an RBI and three runs scored. E.G. Hixon had two hits, including a triple, to go with two RBIs. Gracie Helton and Emma Phillips each knocked in a run, while Sophia McDonald scored twice.
Gordon Lee (20-2, 6-0), the top-ranked team in Class A Public, will host Dade County in a non-region game on Monday before jumping back into region action Tuesday with a game at Mt. Zion.