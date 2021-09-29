The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans rebounded nicely after Monday's upset loss by hammering Mt. Zion, 11-2, in a Region 6-A game in Carroll County on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee scored four times in the top of the first inning and blew the game wide open with seven runs in the third. Emma Langston pitched the first three innings to get the victory. She gave up just one hit and struck out six batters. Lillian McCullough pitched the final two innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits. She finished with two strikeouts.
Tenslee Wilson was 2 for 2 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Chloee Fryar went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Anniston Hudson drove in a pair of runs, while Langston, Emma Phillips and E.G. Hixon all knocked in one run.
Gordon Lee (21-3, 7-0) will head to Armuchee for two games on Wednesday. They will take on the Lady Indians at 5 p.m. before facing Bowdon at 7 p.m. in a neutral site game.