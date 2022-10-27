Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans advanced to the winners' bracket semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament in Columbus on Wednesday, but not before rallying for a 6-5 victory over Pike County.

The No. 4-ranked Lady Trojans finally broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth as E.G. Hixon delivered a two-out RBI-single to plate Emma Philips.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

