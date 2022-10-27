The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans advanced to the winners' bracket semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament in Columbus on Wednesday, but not before rallying for a 6-5 victory over Pike County.
The No. 4-ranked Lady Trojans finally broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth as E.G. Hixon delivered a two-out RBI-single to plate Emma Philips.
An inning later, Gracie Helton belted a leadoff solo homer and, following Tenslee Wilson's one-out single, Kate Chambers made it 4-0 with a two-run blast.
But the No. 9 Lady Pirates were able to load the bases on three singles in the bottom of the sixth. The first run scored on a walk and a second run scored on a sacrifice fly before Lily Alpough stunned the Gordon Lee contingent with a three-run homer to put her team up 5-4.
However, Gordon Lee would show off its championship pedigree in the top of the seventh.
Helton reached on an error to lead off the frame and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Abby Logan. Sophia McDonald, into run for Helton, came up huge by swiping third base, which allowed her to score on a fielder's choice off the bat of Wilson, who was safe at first on the play.
Pike got the second out of the inning on strikes, but Phillips laced a double to center to score Wilson with the go-ahead run.
Lillian McCullough came in to close it out and got the Lady Pirates in order in the bottom of the seventh to seal the victory. McCullough recorded the save, while Sydney Garrett claimed the win. She allowed six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings of work.
Hixon and Phillips each went 3 for 4, while Wilson and Kyliee Fryar both had two hits.
Up next for Gordon Lee (25-5) is Region 6-AAA foe Bremen. The No. 3-ranked Lady Blue Devils advanced with a 4-3 win over No. 5 Harlem. That game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Gordon Lee and Bremen split two games in the regular season.
The winner of that game will move on to the winners' bracket final to take on either top-ranked Wesleyan or unranked Oconee County Friday at 3 p.m. The loser of tomorrow's game will play an elimination bracket game at 11 a.m. on Friday against either No. 6 Crisp County or No. 10 Jackson.
