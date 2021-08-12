The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans may have some new faces in new places, but the way they played on Wednesday night was vintage Gordon Lee.
In their first game of the season, the Lady Trojans collected 13 total hits and raced their way to a 10-1, five-inning home victory over Walker County rival LaFayette.
The Lady Ramblers got the first two runners on base, but failed to score. They would not truly threaten again until the top of the fifth inning when they finally pushed one across. Raven Yancy came through with a single to score Alivia Hughes.
By that point, however, Gordon Lee already taken a 10-0 lead. The Lady Trojans used three singles, a double and an error to jump out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. They would score four more in the second, all with two outs. Kyleigh Fryar ripped a three-run triple to cap five consecutive hits for the Navy-and-White in the frame.
The final two runs came in the bottom of the third, again with two outs. E.G. Hixon delivered an-RBI double and later scored on an RBI-single by Emma Langston.
Langston picked up the victory, allowing just one hit and one walk in four innings. She finished with four strikeouts and went 2 for 3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
Hixon was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Fryar was 2 for 2 and drove in four runs, while Chloee Fryar was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Gracie Helton added a double and recorded one RBI.
Ava Brown was saddled with the loss for LaFayette. She allowed seven earned runs in four innings of work, finishing with one strikeout.
LaFayette (0-2) will travel to Ridgeland for a 5:30 non-region game on Thursday before returning home Saturday for an 11 a.m. matinee against Dade County.
Gordon Lee (1-0) will head to Heritage Point Park in Dalton this weekend to take part in the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational. The Lady Trojans will take on Rockmart (4 p.m.) and Woodland of Cartersville (6 p.m.) on Friday night before facing East Paulding (9 a.m.) and Adairsville (11 a.m.) on Saturday.