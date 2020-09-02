The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans are now 2-0 in Area 6-A Public after blitzing Armuchee, 9-1, Tuesday night in Floyd County.
Gordon Lee was up 3-0 after four innings when they erupted for six insurance runs in the top of the fifth.
Emma Minghini pitched all five innings. She gave up just one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts, while the run she allowed was unearned.
Addison Sturdivant, Ashlyn Schmidt, Allie Farrow, Madison Farrow and Emma Langston had two hits each, while one of Langston's hits was a solo home run. Schmidt led the team with two RBIs, while Minghini, Allie Farrow, Sidney Gasaway, Jordan Dyer and Emma Phillips all had one RBI apiece.
No. 2-ranked Gordon Lee (7-2) will continue region play Thursday at home against No. 10 -ranked Bowdon.