The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans needed just two-and-a-half innings to pick up a Region 6-A home victory over Drew Charter School on Monday, 17-0.
Gordon Lee stormed out to a 9-0 lead after the first inning and tacked on eight more runs in the bottom of the second before ending the game on the run rule one inning later.
Sidney Garrett pitched all three innings for the Lady Trojans. She did not allow a single hit and finished with five strikeouts, while helping herself with a two-run double.
A total of 15 players got into the game for Gordon Lee. Anniston Hudson continued her recent hot streak at the plate with a double, a triple and three RBIs to go with two runs scored. Madison Farrow also had a double, a triple, three RBIs and scored two runs, while Ashlyn Schmidt, Emma Minghini, Dallas Wagoner and Ryleigh Ledford each were credited with an RBI.
Gordon Lee (18-3, 5-0) will host Armuchee in another region game Tuesday at 5 p.m.