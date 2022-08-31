The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans and the Ringgold Lady Tigers combined for 21 runs on 29 hits Tuesday afternoon, but it was the visitors from Chickamauga getting the better end of a 13-8 decision in a Region 6-AAA contest.
A two-run double by Gracie Helton and a sacrifice fly by Abby Logan put the Lady Trojans up 3-0 after one inning and they added five more runs to their lead in the second.
Sophia McDonald, Chloee Fryar and Tenslee Wilson each picked up RBIs, while Logan came through with a two-run double.
However, the lead nearly evaporated completely in the bottom of the inning as Ringgold responded with a six-run frame.
Riley Burdette led off the inning with a double and Hannah Scott singled. Both runners scored on back-to-back Gordon Lee errors. Later in the inning, Maddy Bacon, Maddy Lee, Bre Freeman and Katy Thompson all delivered two-out RBI-singles, cutting the Lady Trojans' lead down to 8-6.
However, that's as close as the home team would get. Gordon Lee put up a solo run in the fourth and a solo run in the sixth before getting three insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Fryar had an RBI-triple in the inning.
The Lady Tigers added solo runs in each of the last two innings.
Logan went 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs. Fryar was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Emma Phillips had two hits, an RBI and three runs scored, while Helton and Wilson each had a hit, drew two walks and drove in two runs.
McDonald went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Kate Chambers also had two hits, and Lillian McCullough knocked in a run.
Sydney Garrett started the game in the circle, but saw her night end after 1.2 innings of work. She gave up six hits and struck out two batters, but none of the runs she allowed were earned. Logan pitched the final 5.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Gordon Lee committed three errors in the game.
Aubrey Lakin pitched 1.1 innings for Ringgold, allowing seven hits and walking one before being replaced in the second inning by Emorie Coles. Coles pitched the remaining 5.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Ringgold also committed three errors on the night.
Offensively, Thompson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Lady Tigers. Bacon went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Lee and Freeman each had two hits and one RBI. Scott was 2 for 4, while Emma Stephenson and Zoey DeFoor each knocked in one run.
Gordon Lee (8-1, 2-1) will continue region play at LFO on Thursday. Ringgold (2-4, 1-2) is scheduled to host Calhoun in a non-region game on Wednesday before making the long trip to Bremen on Thursday to continue the 6-AAA slate.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.