The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans managed just six hits on Friday, but parlayed them into four runs as they moved to 9-0 in Region 6-A play with a 4-0 victory at home against Bowdon.
Emma Minghini drove in Addison Sturdivant with an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning and Emma Langston came through with a big two-out, two-run single in the third. Sturdivant would add an RBI-single in the fourth as she plated Sidney Gasaway with what would be the Lady Trojans' final run of the day.
Minghini started the game in the circle. She gave up one hit and struck out three batters, but issued four walks and was replaced by Langston with two outs in the second inning.
Langston would get final strikeout of the inning to leave the bases loaded and she went on to finish the night with 10 strikeouts, including a strikeout of the side in the third inning. She walked two batters and gave up just two hits in 5.1 innings of relief. She was also credited with the victory.
Jordan Dyer went 2 for 3 for Gordon Lee, while Ashlyn Schmidt had a hit and scored a run.
Gordon Lee (22-3) will travel to Bowdon on Tuesday for a rematch to wrap up the regular season.