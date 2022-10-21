The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans are one victory away from making their first-ever Elite Eight as a Class 3A program.
After coasting to an easy victory over Douglass of Atlanta earlier in the day, the Lady Trojans came back to post an 8-0 win over Hebron Christian in the winners' bracket final on Thursday afternoon.
Gordon Lee (23-5) will now await the winner of the elimination bracket final between Pickens and Hebron Christian (Friday, 1 p.m.) to see who will earn a trip to Columbus. The title game is slated for 3:30 p.m. in Chickamauga. Whichever team meets the Lady Trojans in the championship game will have to beat Gordon Lee twice to advance.
The Lady Trojans forged a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Tenslee Wilson hit a leadoff double, was sacrificed to third on a bunt by Kate Chambers, and scored on a two-out single by Kyliee Fryar.
It would stay a one-run lead until the bottom of the fifth when Gordon Lee broke it open. The Navy-and-White had six hits in the inning, including RBI-doubles by Gracie Helton and Macartney Angel. Fryar came through with a big two-run single and Wilson plated a run on a squeeze bunt, while the other run of the inning scored on a passed ball.
One more passed ball in the bottom of the sixth allowed Emma Phillips to scamper home from third base to end the game on the run rule.
Fryar was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while Chloee Fryar and E.G. Hixon both went 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Sydney Garrett scattered four hits over six innings. She struck out seven batters and allowed two walks in the victory.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.