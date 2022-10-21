Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans are one victory away from making their first-ever Elite Eight as a Class 3A program.

After coasting to an easy victory over Douglass of Atlanta earlier in the day, the Lady Trojans came back to post an 8-0 win over Hebron Christian in the winners' bracket final on Thursday afternoon.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

