Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans were the last squad from the Catoosa-Walker area to begin their season when they took the field on Monday evening, but their offense already looks to be in mid-season form.

Gordon Lee built a 10-1 lead after four innings before claiming a 19-8, five-inning victory over Northwest Whitfield in Tunnel Hill.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

