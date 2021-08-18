Pitcher Sydney Garrett gave up just one run on three hits with one walk and a dozen strikeouts in a seven-inning complete-game Wednesday afternoon as the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans traveled to Tunnel Hill and rolled up Class AAAA Northwest Whitfield, 9-1.
Gordon Lee drew first blood with a run in the top of the first inning and they would add solo runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but did most of the damage with a six-spot in the top of the third.
Singles by Chloee Fryar and E.G. Hixon put runners on the corners and Hixon swiped second before Gracie Helton layed down a squeeze bunt along the third-base line. Fryar raced home to beat the throw and get the big inning started.
After an infield pop-up, Tenslee Wilson dropped a sacrifice bunt, but reached base on a Lady Bruin error as Hixon trotted home. Chambers later walked with the bases loaded to bring in another run. Anniston Hudson ripped a two-run double to center and Kyleigh Fryar capped the inning two batters later with an RBI-single.
Gordon Lee's run in the sixth inning came courtesy of Kaitlyn Wagoner's first high school varsity homer, a solo shot to left, while freshman Macartney Angel drove in a run after delivering the third of three straight singles to lead off the top of the seventh.
The only run for Northwest came on a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth.
Eight different players accounted for Gordon Lee's nine hits on the night. Chloee Fryar was the only Lady Trojan with two hits. Seven different players also scored runs and Gordon Lee swiped seven bases on the night. Helton led the way with three, while Hixon and Chloee Fryar had two each.
Gordon Lee will put its 6-0 record on the line Monday at Calhoun before jumping into Region 6-A play on Tuesday with a 5 p.m. home game against Drew Charter.