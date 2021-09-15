The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans scored nine times in the first inning and seven in the second inning and rolled to a 16-0, three-inning victory at Drew Charter School on Tuesday.
Ten different players accounted for 13 hits for Gordon Lee, while eight players had at least one RBI.
E.G. Hixon, Allie Farrow and Macartney Angel each had two hits. Angel, Kaitlyn Waggoner and Ryleigh Ledford each had a double in the victory. Hixon and Anniston Hudson finished with two RBIs apiece, while Farrow, Angel, Emma Langston, Kyleigh Fryar, Dallas Waggoner and Gracie Helton had one RBI.
Lillian McCullough pitched a three-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts.
Gordon Lee (14-1, 4-0) will hit the road Thursday for another Region 6 -A contest, this one at Trion.