The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans failed to score after the first inning on Wednesday, but Sydney Garrett made sure it was enough.

Garrett saw a bid for a perfect game end in the top of the seventh inning, but she still allowed just two hits in a 4-1 region victory over Armuchee.

The right-handed hurler needed just 63 pitches to take care of the Lady Indians, 53 of which went for strikes. She struck out 11 batters without issuing a single walk, while the run she allowed was unearned due to a Gordon Lee error.

All of the run support would come in the bottom of the first inning. Chloee Fryar singled, stole second and scored on a bunt single by E.G. Hixon, who ended up taking second on the play. Hixon later stole third before scoring on an Armuchee error.

Senior Emma Langston followed up with a double before senior Allie Farrow blasted a two-run homer to cap the inning.

It was a big offensive night for Gordon Lee's three seniors. In addition to Farrow's homer, Langston went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles, while Anniston Hudson went 3 for 3 and swiped three bases.

The Lady Trojans (10-0, 3-0) will look to stay unbeaten in 6-A as they make the long drive to Bowdon on Thursday.

