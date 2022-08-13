The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans are 2-0 to start the 2022 softball season after picking up a pair of shutout victories on the opening night of the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational.
The Navy-and-White outlasted Heritage in a six-inning pitchers' duel after run-ruling Woodland-Cartersville in their first game of the night.
GORDON LEE 1, HERITAGE 0
The only run of the game came in the top of the second inning as Tenslee Wilson recorded a one-out double, move to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Kate Chambers.
Heritage threatened in the bottom of the final inning as Macie Collins led off with a single, which was followed by a walk to Harper Carstens.
However, the Lady Trojans were able to throw out pinch runner Zoe Hendricks at third following a bunt attempt, while a groundball out and a strikeout stranded the tying and winning runs in scoring position.
Sydney Garrett pitched all six innings for Gordon Lee, allowing three hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Emma Phillips was 2 for 2 at the plate with a stolen base.
Kelsey Anderson pitched well for the Generals. She allowed one earned run on three hits in six innings. She fanned three hitters and did not issue a walk. Collins went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Abbie Young picked up a single.
GORDON LEE 13, WOODLAND 0
The opening game of the night for the Lady Trojans was the high school debut of freshman Abby Logan and what a debut it was.
Logan pitched all four innings with two strikeouts and only one hit allowed to the Class AAAAA Wildcats. She also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning and three total RBIs.
Chambers and Dallas Wagoner were each 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, while Chloee Fryar and Kyliee Fryar each had doubles. Kyliee drove in a pair of runs, while Chloee had two hits and one RBI.
Gordon Lee (2-0) will face another Class AAAAA school in Cass Saturday at 2 p.m., while Heritage (1-2) is slated to take on Kell at 10 a.m. before a game against Woodland at 12 noon.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.