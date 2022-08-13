Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans are 2-0 to start the 2022 softball season after picking up a pair of shutout victories on the opening night of the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational.

The Navy-and-White outlasted Heritage in a six-inning pitchers' duel after run-ruling Woodland-Cartersville in their first game of the night.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

