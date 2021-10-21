Death.
Taxes.
Gordon Lee playing softball in Columbus on the last weekend of October.
The Navy-and-White will load up the buses next week for their annual trip to the Fountain City after rolling past Johnson County Wednesday afternoon in a battle of Lady Trojans in Chickamauga.
Second-ranked Gordon Lee (28-3) will face third-ranked Emanuel County Institute (26-3) in an Elite Eight opener next Thursday, Oct. 28 at 9 a.m.
Gordon Lee 10, Johnson County 2
The Lady Trojans from Wrightsville took a 1-0 lead after a leadoff double and a two-out single in the top of the first inning. However, Gordon Lee got a leadoff double from Gracie Helton in the bottom of the second. Tenslee Wilson moved her to third with a bunt and Anniston Hudson drove her in with a sacrifice fly.
Gordon Lee's offense really came alive in the bottom of the third as they scored five times. Allie Farrow knocked in a run with a double and four runs scored on two very costly Johnson County errors.
The visitors got a run back in the top of the fourth, only to see Gordon Lee blow the game open with four more runs in the bottom of the inning. Farrow hit a two-run single and Emma Phillips added a two-out RBI-single later in the frame.
Farrow finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Chloee Fryar was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases, while Emma Langston and Emma Phillips also had two hits. Wilson also chipped in with an RBI.
Langston gave up five hits and did not walk a batter in five innings of work. Both runs she allowed were earned and she finished with six strikeouts.
Gordon Lee 18, Johnson County 0
Fryar set the tone in the top of the first as she led off Game 2 with an inside-the-park homerun. An RBI-single by Wilson later in the inning boosted the lead 2-0.
However, Gordon Lee made quick work of the visitors by plating 10 runs in the top of the second and six more in the third. Langston had a three-run homer in the second inning and E.G. Hixon laced a two-run triple to end the frame.
Kate Chambers picked up a two-run single in the third inning as Gordon Lee played station-to-station softball the rest of the way.
Fryar finished 3 or 4 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Hixon with 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Helton and Wilson each had three hits and scored twice with Wilson driving in three runs. Lillian McCullough had a double, scored three times and knocked in two.
Sydney Garrett allowed just two hits and struck out one batter in a quick, three-inning complete game victory.