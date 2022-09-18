The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans went 3-2 in the SCORE International Invitational at Chattanooga's Warner Park over the weekend, going 1-1 on Friday before winning two of three on Saturday.
JEFFERSON 8, GORDON LEE 4
Facing the Lady Dragons, who are now in Class 5A, Gordon Lee jumped in front with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. However, Jefferson scored eight unanswered runs to take the five-inning victory.
Chloee Fryar went 2 for 3. E.G. Hixon had a triple and an RBI. Gracie Helton had a double and an RBI, while Abby Logan and Emma Phillips knocked in one run each.
Logan, Sydney Garrett and Lillian McCullough combined to give up five earned runs on six hits. However, they walked seven batters without recording a strikeout.
GORDON LEE 9, WOODLAND 0
A nine-run third inning propelled the Navy-and-White to the victory in Friday's nightcap. Helton had two hits, including a double. She drove in a run and scored three times. Fryar went 2 for 3 and Phillips was 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Hixon had a double and an RBI, Kate Chambers drove in two runs, and Tenslee Wilson picked up one RBI.
Garrett, McCullough and Jenny Beth Freeman teamed up to allow just one hit and one walk over five innings. The trio combined for seven strikeouts.
GORDON LEE 12, ST. PIUS X 2
Logan and Phillips both went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in Saturday morning's battle with the Golden Lions. Macartney Angel was 2 for 2 with an RBI, while Fryar had two more hits and Wilson drove in two more runs.
Other offensive standouts included McCullough, who had a hit and two RBIs, along with Chambers and Hixon, who both went 1 for 2 with one RBI.
Logan pitched four innings and allowed one earned run on one hit with one strikeout. Freeman pitched one inning of relief. She gave up a hit and walked two batters, though the run she allowed was unearned.
DACULA 3, GORDON LEE 2
The second game on Saturday did not go the Lady Trojans' way as Dacula scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Fryar was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Hixon, Wilson, Chambers and Dallas Wagoner each had singles.
Garrett threw the first 3.2 innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts. McCullough pitched two-thirds of an inning. She allowed one hit and one unearned run.
GORDON LEE 14, CARTERSVILLE 0
The Lady Trojans wrapped up the tournament on a high note as they routed the Lady Canes on Saturday afternoon.
Fryar wrapped up an outstanding two-day tournament by going 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI. The senior batted .714 over the weekend (10 for 14).
Wilson was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Logan knocked in a pair of runs. Sophia McDonald scored twice, while Hixon, Helton, Freeman, Ryleigh Ledford and Sadie Hughes each came through with one RBI.
McCullough pitched four innings in the circle, scattering three hits and striking out four. Angel worked one inning of relief and had one strikeout.
Gordon Lee (14-4) will get back to Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday with a trip to Coahulla Creek.