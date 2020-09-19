The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans played three games in their annual SCORE International Invitational at Camp Jordan in East Ridge on Friday and came away with three victories to move to 15-3 on the season.
The Lady Trojans will open play on Saturday with a game against Haralson County at 10 a.m. and they will end the afternoon by facing Ringgold at 4 p.m.
Gordon Lee 11, St. Pius X 3
In a game that lasted just five innings, the Lady Trojans enjoyed an 11-0 lead before allowing the Golden Lions three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Sidney Garrett gave up three earned runs on five hits in five innings of work. She struck out four batters and walked just one.
Addison Sturdivant had a double and a solo homerun and scored twice, while Anniston Hudson's only hit of the game was a solo blast. Ashlyn Schmidt was 3 for 3 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored.
Emma Minghini had two hits, including a double, and scored three times. Allie Farrow was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs. Sidney Gasaway also had a double and Emma Langston added an RBI.
Gordon Lee 2, Cass 0
Minghini struck out nine batters in a seven-inning, complete-game victory. She gave up just three hits and walked one batter.
Both runs for the Lady Trojans came in the sixth inning on back-to-back, RBI-doubles by Farrow and Langston, on the heels of Minghini's two-out triple.
Gordon Lee 5, Tattnall Square Academy 1
The nightcap also lasted just five innings as Langston got the victory. She gave up just one earned run on five hits and three walks, striking out six batters.
Jordan Dyer stayed hot at the plate with two hits, including a solo homer. She scored twice and drove in a pair of runs. Farrow was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Emma Phillips added an RBI-double.