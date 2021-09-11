The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans extended their winning streak by one more game early Saturday morning in Carrollton, but the Navy-and-White would see that streak snapped later in the afternoon as they finished the weekend with a 2-1 mark.
Gordon Lee 5, East Paulding 2
Allie Farrow had a solo homer in the win, while Chloee Fryar went 3 for 3 with a pair of stolen bases. Gracie Helton was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Emma Langston drove in a run.
Sydney Garrett threw all six innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits. She finished with nine strikeouts.
Cherokee 8, Gordon Lee 3
Fryar and E.G. Hixon each went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Helton picked up an RBI as well.
Langston pitched 2.2 innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits and one walk, while Garrett through 2.1 innings of relief. She allowed just one earned run on four hits and struck out one batter.
Gordon Lee (13-1) will jump back into Region 6-A play Tuesday with a long trip to metro-Atlanta to face Drew Charter School.