The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans rebounded from Friday's disappointing loss to Heard County by winning their final two games at the Carrollton Invitational on Saturday.
Gordon Lee 8, East Paulding 2
The Lady Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, tacked on a solo run in the third and piled up four more runs in the fourth inning to win the game in five.
Addison Sturdivant and Allie Farrow both had three hits each. Madison Farrow had two hits and drove in three runs. Emma Minghini went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Emma Langston had two hits and scored a run. Sidney Gasaway had one hit and two RBIs. Jordan Dyer added a double and Anniston Hudson scored three times.
Langston pitched all five innings. She gave up five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Both of the runs she allowed were earned.
Gordon Lee 8, Cherokee 0
The second game of the day also lasted just five innings as Minghini allowed just one hit and struck out 11 batters. She also helped herself with an RBI at the plate.
Langston had a solo home run for the Lady Trojans. Ashlyn Schmidt was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Sturdivant had a hit and scored twice. Madison Farrow and Hudson also had solo RBIs, while Allie Farrow doubled.
Gordon Lee (11-3, 3-0) will be at home on Tuesday to take on Drew Charter School in a Region 6-A Public contest.