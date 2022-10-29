Gordon Lee Trojans

Gordon Lee's quest for 12th GHSA fastpitch state championship and its first as a Class 3A program will have to wait for at least one more year.

The Lady Trojans held a 2-1 lead against Jackson going into the fifth inning of Saturday morning's elimination bracket final in Columbus, but gave up six runs in the frame and bowed out of the tournament with a 7-2 loss.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In