Gordon Lee's quest for 12th GHSA fastpitch state championship and its first as a Class 3A program will have to wait for at least one more year.
The Lady Trojans held a 2-1 lead against Jackson going into the fifth inning of Saturday morning's elimination bracket final in Columbus, but gave up six runs in the frame and bowed out of the tournament with a 7-2 loss.
After surrendering a run in the top of the first inning, Gordon Lee used small ball to grab the lead in the bottom of the fourth.
A single, a fielder's choice and a Jackson error put two runners in scoring position with one out. Another bunt, this one by Dallas Wagoner, got pinch runner Ryleigh Ledford in from third base. Moments later, with courtesy runner Sophia McDonald at first, the Lady Trojans executed a double steal, allowing Emma Phillips to swipe home and give Gordon Lee a 2-1 lead.
Unfortunately, the Red Devils turned the tables on the Lady Trojans and used some small ball of their own in the top of the fifth. Jackson's six runs scored on two singles, four walks - one of those intentional - a passed ball and three fielder's choices.
Gordon Lee got solo runners on base in each of the next two innings and the Lady Trojans had runners at the corners with two outs in the seventh, but were unable to score again.
Chloee Fryar finished the game 3 for 4 with a double, while Kate Chambers went 2 for 4. E.G. Hixon and Kyliee Fryar had the only other hits for Gordon Lee.
Sydney Garrett and Lillian McCullough both pitched, combining to give up seven earned runs with four strikeouts and six walks.
Gordon Lee ended the season with a 26-7 record and maintained a remarkable streak as its third-place finish in the state tournament was its 20th in a row. All 20, which have been spread out over Class A, Class A Public, Class 2A and Class 3A, have come during Dana Mull's 20-year tenure as head coach.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.